LIVE TOUR. Ruime kopgroep voorop: Vingegaard stuurt Benoot en Kelderman mee, vroeg gevallen Pogacar rekent op Majka

🤍 @TamauPogi hit the deck at km 15.6, at the bottom of Col des Saisies ⛰️



He was doing 22.1km/h at the moment and he stopped for about 15'' before resuming the race. He quickly returned to the first positions of the peloton#TDFdata #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/rbvVJUWYpv