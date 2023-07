LIVE TOUR.Na dolle openingsfase rijdt interessante kopgroep met Benoot en Campenaerts weg, peloton blijft jagen

𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗡𝗶𝗹𝘀 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘁! 😲



A broken chain enables the peloton to overtake the Bora–Hansgrohe rider as he struggles to find a bike from the neutral car and is forced to wait for the team car 💥🔗#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/LyuqydDqb1