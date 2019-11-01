Zo vierden de sportsterren Halloween

    • Redactie
Ronaldo en Vardy tijdens Halloween.
Instagram Ronaldo en Vardy Ronaldo en Vardy tijdens Halloween.
Sport Halloween ging ook in de sportwereld niet ongemerkt voorbij. Cristiano Ronaldo verraste iedereen in het trainingscomplex van Juventus, terwijl Lewis Hamilton zijn honden uitdoste en David Beckham de avond beleefde met zijn kinderen. Hieronder de leukste en engste kostuums. 

Robert Lewandowski

WHY SO SERIOUS?😁😂🎃 @annalewandowskahpba

736.1k Likes, 2,745 Comments - Robert Lewandowski (@_rl9) on Instagram: "WHY SO SERIOUS?😁😂🎃 @annalewandowskahpba"

Stephen Curry

The Roundup Curry style! Buzz Costume complete with fresh new laser pointer 🥴

1.1m Likes, 5,775 Comments - Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Instagram: "The Roundup Curry style! Buzz Costume complete with fresh new laser pointer 🥴"

Jamie Vardy

🎃Happy Halloween 🎃 🤣🤣🤣

54.5k Likes, 449 Comments - Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) on Instagram: "🎃Happy Halloween 🎃 🤣🤣🤣"

Christian Benteke

Benteke.
Instagram Christian Benteke Benteke.

Papu Gómez

Happy halloween 💀🎃⚰️🕸 @papugomez_official #trickortreat ☠️

14.9k Likes, 75 Comments - LINDA RAFF (@linda.raff) on Instagram: "Happy halloween 💀🎃⚰️🕸 @papugomez_official #trickortreat ☠️"

Federica Pellegrini

Happy Halloween 🎃🦇

40k Likes, 257 Comments - Federica Pellegrini (@kikkafede88) on Instagram: "Happy Halloween 🎃🦇"

David Beckham

HAPPY HALLOWEEN 🎃

671.2k Likes, 1,575 Comments - David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Instagram: "HAPPY HALLOWEEN 🎃"

Eugenie Bouchard

Going as myself for Halloween!!

15.2k Likes, 161 Comments - Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Instagram: "Going as myself for Halloween!!"

LeBron James

Happy Halloween folks from LeDward Scissorhands ⚔️ & Sadusa 🐍‼️‼️ 😱😈💀🎃☠️👻🔥

350k Likes, 2,003 Comments - LeBron James (@kingjames) on Instagram: "Happy Halloween folks from LeDward Scissorhands ⚔️ & Sadusa 🐍‼️‼️ 😱😈💀🎃☠️👻🔥"

Cristiano Ronaldo

Happy Halloween everyone 🎃👻

1.9m Likes, 18.9k Comments - Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Instagram: "Happy Halloween everyone 🎃👻"

Dominika Cibulkova

Halloween 💀

8,357 Likes, 26 Comments - Dominika Cibulkova (@domicibulkova) on Instagram: "Halloween 💀"

Ryan Lochte

Meet the LocStones haha. Happy Halloween everyone! #Flintstones #halloween #halloweencostume #fred #wilma #bambam #pebbles

36.7k Likes, 98 Comments - Ryan Lochte (@ryanlochte) on Instagram: "Meet the LocStones haha. Happy Halloween everyone! #Flintstones #halloween #halloweencostume #fred..."

Lewis Hamilton

Happy Halloween everyone from Austin. @roscoelovescoco are coming this weekend so excited to see them and hope some of you also get to to see them.

157.9k Likes, 1,774 Comments - Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Instagram: "Happy Halloween everyone from Austin. @roscoelovescoco are coming this weekend so excited to see..."

Iker Casillas

#happyhalloween 🤡 #felizhalloween🎃

96.9k Likes, 323 Comments - Iker Casillas (@ikercasillas) on Instagram: "#happyhalloween 🤡 #felizhalloween🎃"

Wayne Rooney

#halloween with my boys 💙🎃👻😂

142.8k Likes, 489 Comments - Wayne Rooney (@waynerooney) on Instagram: "#halloween with my boys 💙🎃👻😂"

Manuel Lanzini

Happy Halloween 🎃 👻

39.2k Likes, 114 Comments - Manuel Lanzini (@manulanzini) on Instagram: "Happy Halloween 🎃 👻"

Mohamed Salah

Trying my hardest to look scary😬

1.1m Likes, 8,738 Comments - Mohamed Salah (@mosalah) on Instagram: "Trying my hardest to look scary😬"

Chad Le Clos

Who remembers our DIY vampire look this time last year 🧛🏼‍♀️🧛🏼‍♂️ #beetjuice // Too lazy to redo this messy vampire look - but happy Halloween everyone 😂 #tbt

10.7k Likes, 20 Comments - Chad Le Clos (@chadleclos92) on Instagram: "Who remembers our DIY vampire look this time last year 🧛🏼‍♀️🧛🏼‍♂️ #beetjuice // Too lazy to redo..."

LA Clippers

👻 the @laclippers arrive for tonight's 🎃 action!

339.4k Likes, 1,026 Comments - NBA (@nba) on Instagram: "👻 the @laclippers arrive for tonight's 🎃 action!"

Jermaine Jenas

Love Halloween with this one!❤️🎃🦇🕷🕸🎃

3,638 Likes, 22 Comments - jermaine jenas (@jjenas) on Instagram: "Love Halloween with this one!❤️🎃🦇🕷🕸🎃"

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Alle reacties worden voor publicatie gelezen -en goed- of afgekeurd- door het moderatie-team van HLN. Elke reactie moet voldoen aan deze gedragsregels.
Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie.

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Video

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

In de buurt

Lees meer Populair in de buurt

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

WOON.

Lees meer WOON.