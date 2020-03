Ze kijken niet op een nulletje meer of minder: sporters halen (dikke) portemonnee boven om coronavirus te bestrijden

Steph and Ayesha Curry's foundation @eatlearnplay is donating to @ACCFB to ensure that the 18,000+ kids in Oakland who rely on their meals from school, which have been closed down due to the coronavirus, don't go hungry.



(via @StephenCurry30) pic.twitter.com/7k1Gf70Y4h

Yahoo Sports(@ YahooSports)