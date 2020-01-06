Zwaar toegetakelde Pozzovivo dacht aan Lambrecht toen hij opgeschept werd door auto: “Ik zag zijn val van dichtbij en vreesde hetzelfde” GVS

Wielrennen "Ik keek de dood in de ogen." Vijf maanden nadat Domenico Pozzovivo (37) op training werd opgeschept door een auto, kijkt de Italiaanse renner bij La Gazzetta dello Sport terug op het heikele moment. Meteen dacht hij aan Bjorg Lambrecht. "Want ik vreesde voor interne bloedingen."

Op 12 augustus 2019 stond de tijd even stil. Domenico Pozzovivo werd tijdens een trainingsritje nabij het Italiaanse Cosenza aangereden door een wagen, die van zijn rijstrook afweek en de Italiaanse renner opschepte. Bijna vijf maanden later ziet de 37-jarige klimmer licht aan het einde van de tunnel, maar in een interview met het Italiaanse La Gazzetta dello Sport vertelt Pozzovivo dat hij door een verschrikkelijke periode ging. “Als je ziet wat er gebeurd is, voel ik me een echte overlever. Het is een wonder”, waarna hij de vergelijking maakt met de noodlottige val van Bjorg Lambrecht, slechts zeven dagen eerder. Onze landgenoot was na zijn val in de Ronde van Polen nog even bij bewustzijn en sprak zelfs enkele woorden. “Ik dacht meteen aan Lambrecht. Hij was een concurrent in Polen en ik heb zijn valpartij van dichtbij gezien. Ik kreeg rillingen doorheen mijn lichaam. Omdat ook ík bij bewustzijn was, dacht ik meteen aan inwendige bloedingen. Ik ademde blijkbaar één minuut lang niet. Ik was echt bang, want ik had het gevoel dat ik de dood in de ogen keek.”

Biefstuk

Een trauma had Pozzovivo evenwel niet opgelopen, wel kampte hij met verschillende breuken, waaronder aan het rechterscheenbeen, armen en sleutelbeen. Verschillende operaties volgen, net als een ellenlang herstel. “Er waren perioden van wanhoop, van treuren over het bestaan dat je leidt. Ik lag bijna een maand in bed en zat 50 dagen in een rolstoel. Maar je deelt een kamer met mensen die er nog slechter aan toe zijn. Dan leer je te relativeren. Je maakt die klik en denkt net dat je een geweldig leven hebt en begint de kleinste dingen te waarderen. Zoals het feit dat je zelf je haar kan drogen of je zelf een biefstuk in stukken kan snijden.”

Aan het begin van 2020 ziet de etappewinnaar uit de Giro van 2012 licht aan het einde van de tunnel. Bij NTT Pro Cycling wordt hij ploegmaat van Victor Campenaerts. “Ik wil blijven fietsen. Al heb ik zo wel mijn mening over de veiligheid. Er is geen respect op de weg. Wij fietsers worden aanzien als lastpakken.” Maar de Italiaan zet dus door. “Ik heb nog altijd vier platen in mijn onderarm, plus een aantal schroeven waarvan ik zelfs niet weer waar die allemaal zitten. De dokters hebben nog zo’n twee jaar de tijd nodig om dat ‘kasteel’ te ontmantelen. Maar nu is het grote doel om wedstrijden te winnen met NTT. Er zitten goede jonge gasten in het team, ik zorg voor de nodige ervaring. Ik besef dat ik hen geen 100 procent garanties kan geven. Maar ik wéét dat ik de oude Pozzovivo kan worden. Meer zelfs: ik word het.”

