Zij trainend op de rollen, hij dansend als paashaas: Alaphilippe over de quarantaine met zijn nieuwe liefde

Dat Julian Alaphilippe en Marion Rousse een koppel vormen, was al langer geweten. De twee zitten samen in quarantaine in Andorra en vandaag onthult de 27-jarige Fransman van Deceuninck-Quick Step bij L’Equipe dat hij maar wat blij is dat hij Rousse aan zijn zijde heeft in deze uiterst vervelende periode. “Ik heb geluk met haar. Ze is echt fantastisch. Ze steunt me, moedigt me aan, een hyperactieveling zoals ik die zo graag buiten is. Maar we steunen elkaar. ’t Is niet altijd even gemakkelijk voor mij om op de rollen te trainen, maar zij is momenteel ook werkloos”, klinkt het.

Ik hou van de koers, zeker wanneer er veel van je verwacht wordt en je jezelf in vraag moet stellen. Er wacht ons een onbekende uitdaging. Dat kan eng zijn, maar voor mij is het een extra bron van motivatie Alaphilippe over de hertekende wielerkalender

Rousse was zelf professioneel renster tot 2015 en werd in 2012 Frans kampioene op de weg. Nadien ging de Française, die eerder meer dan twaalf jaar samen was met Tony Gallopin (AG2R), aan de slag als commentator van wielerwedstrijden voor France Télévisions. Werk heeft ze dezer dagen dus niet, maar een blik op de Instagrampagina’s van de twee leert dat ze zich wel weten bezig te houden. Zo deelde Rousse onder meer een foto van hoe ze de benen even losgooit bij een adembenemend uitzicht, terwijl haar partner op Pasen nog zijn beste (nu ja) danspasjes etaleerde in een bijpassend kostuum.

Nog in die babbel met L’Equipe vertelt Alaphilippe dat hij zich zorgen maakt over zijn 80-jarige vader die in een serviceflat leeft. “Ik maak me zorgen om hem, maar ook om andere mensen die lijden onder deze moeilijke periode. Ondanks het succes ben ik steeds met mijn twee voeten op de grond gebleven en nu staan ze daar nog wat steviger”, aldus Alaphilippe, die er wel reikhalzend naar uitkijkt om terug te kunnen koersen. “Ik weet dat ik de snelle opeenvolging van wedstrijden leuk ga vinden. Ik hou van de koers, zeker wanneer er veel van je verwacht wordt en je jezelf in vraag moet stellen. Er wacht ons een onbekende uitdaging. Dat kan eng zijn, maar voor mij is het een extra bron van motivatie.”

Ook de recentste post van Alaphilippe op Instagram sprak boekdelen. “Na regen komt zonneschijn", schreef hij bij een foto van hem in de gele trui, toen het nieuws over de nieuwe datum van de Tour pas bekend was geraakt. En ook zijn liefje kijkt er duidelijk naar uit om het werk te hervatten.

