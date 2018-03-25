Yates wint slotrit Ronde van Catalonië, Valverde eindwinnaar na zware smak concurrent

    • TLB
  • Bron: Eigen berichtgeving
Simon Yates.
Photo News Simon Yates.
Wielrennen Simon Yates heeft weer toegeslagen. De 25-jarige Brit heeft na een rit in Parijs-Nice ook de slotrit van de Ronde van Catalonië gewonnen. De Brit won na een toch van 155 kilometer met start en aankomst in Barcelona. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is de eindwinnaar van de Spaanse rittenkoers, ook omdat de Colombiaanse revelatie Egan Bernal (Team Sky) in de finale zwaar onderuit ging.

