Yates wint slotrit Ronde van Catalonië, Valverde eindwinnaar na zware smak concurrent
Wielrennen Simon Yates heeft weer toegeslagen. De 25-jarige Brit heeft na een rit in Parijs-Nice ook de slotrit van de Ronde van Catalonië gewonnen. De Brit won na een toch van 155 kilometer met start en aankomst in Barcelona. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is de eindwinnaar van de Spaanse rittenkoers, ook omdat de Colombiaanse revelatie Egan Bernal (Team Sky) in de finale zwaar onderuit ging.
Didn’t feel 100% today. The cold weather of yesterday was still in my legs. Was going over my limit on the first climb and exploded on the second climb. It’s sad to abandon this nice race but i’ll be back next year. link
#VoltaCatalunya - FALL of Rojas, Bernal and Daniel Martin. LAST LAP! Bad fall for Bernal pic.twitter.com/9il8reWG6E link
