Wout van Aert: "Goolie, je eeuwige smile zal altijd een inspiratie blijven voor mij. Rust zacht"

Wielrennen Het vreselijk nieuws over het overlijden van Michael Goolaerts laat ook Twitter niet onberoerd. Niet enkel het peloton, maar ook andere sportfiguren en bekende koppen buiten de sportwereld reageerden vol ongeloof op de dood van de amper 23-jarige renner. 
  • Karlien De Prijck

    Zo triest zo jong echt niet eerlijk Veel sterkte aan familie en vrienden RIP

  • leppens alex

    RIP jongen.

  • Roger Deprez

    Mijn oprechte deelneming aan Familie, de wielerploeg en vrienden.

  • Philomena Vanderweyen

    Heel veel sterkte voor de familie bij dit grote verdriet.Rust zacht lieve man.

  • Ermelinda Tielemans

    Heeeeeeeel veel sterkte aan de familie en vrienden en team.moge hij rusten in vrede. mvr tielemans uit halle

