Vincenzo Nibali verkent WK met pieken tot 28%: "Nog nooit zo'n zwaar WK-parcours gezien"

The italian national team with Nibali, de Marchi and Pellizotti did the recon of the 2018 WCs route in Innsbuck. Nibali to Gazzeta: "I have never seen a route as hard as this one. I think the other riders will be impressed by its hardness" 📸@evicennati https://t.co/mfsYRuKBZR pic.twitter.com/w6oTw5ZufG

Laura Meseguer(@ Laura_Meseguer)