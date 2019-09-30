Evenepoel tegen ‘maatje’ Gilbert: “Sorry, ik heb er alles aan gedaan om je terug te brengen” TLB

06u15 0 WK wielrennen Brute pech voor Philippe Gilbert in Yorkshire. De Belgische kopman moest zijn WK gisteren vroegtijdig staken na een ongelukkige valpartij. Remco Evenepoel probeerde zijn ploegmaat nog terug te brengen naar het peloton, maar dat lukte net niet. Op de social media gooiden Evenepoel en Gilbert na de koers met bloemetjes naar elkaar.

Evenepoel en Gilbert waren slaapkamergenoten in Yorkshire. Evenepoel vertelde in aanloop naar de WK-wegrit dat hij en Gilbert er luidop van gedroomd hadden om samen wereldkampioen te worden. Evenepoel in het tijdrijden, Gilbert in de wegrit. De youngster uit Schepdaal pakte zilver in de race tegen de klok, maar voor zijn ervaren ploegmaat - die naar Lotto-Soudal trekt - werd het dus een WK om heel snel te vergeten.

Evenepoel was in de buurt toen Gilbert aan de nadarhekken tegen de vlakte ging. De jongeling probeerde zijn zichtbaar aangeslagen kopman op te peppen en cijferde zich dan weg om de ervaren Waal weer naar het peloton te loodsen. Het duo kwam héél dicht, maar aansluiten lukte net niet. Beide renners stapten uiteindelijk uit de koers en ook op Instagram deelde Evenepoel nog een virtuele schouderklop uit.

“Phil, kampioen, het spijt me dat ik je niet terug naar het peloton heb kunnen brengen”, schrijft Evenepoel. “Je bent een groot kampioen. Ik zweer dat ik echt alles gegeven heb in de achtervolging. Dat verdiende je. Bedankt voor dit eerste seizoen, kampioen. Met al jouw ervaring heb je me veel meer gegeven. Bedankt!” Gilbert bedankte zijn jonge ploegmaat ook voor de hulp. “Bedankt, vriend”, schreef Gilbert bij een foto waarop te zien is hoe Evenepoel zich over hem ontfermt (zie onder)

