Wielrensters klagen Belgische manager aan voor grensoverschrijdend gedrag: “Als ik wedstrijd wou rijden, vroeg hij me om hem te kussen”
Nadat eerder de Zweedse Sara Mustonen (38) en de (vader van) Franse wielrenster Chloë Turblin (23) naar de UCI waren gestapt, is het nu de Israëlische Esther Meisels (23) die Van Gansen beschuldigt. Ze zegt dat hij zijn machtspositie gebruikte om deals te sluiten in ruil voor ongewenste affecties. “Hij wilde altijd knuffelen voor ik naar bed ging. Hij kuste me vaak op het voorhoofd en vroeg me om hem te kussen. Zijn agressieve gedrag maakte me bang.”
“Ik heb besloten de ploeg te verlaten omwille van het misbruik en ongepaste gedrag van onze ploegmanager”, schrijft Meisels bij een post op Instagram. “De UCI heeft al verschillende klachten tegen hem ontvangen en ik hoop dat ze actie ondernemen. Tot dan neem ik er afstand van. Mijn mentale gezondheid en zelfrespect zijn me belangrijker dan de koers.”
Begin dit jaar verhuisde Meisels naar het hoofdkwartier van de ploeg in Ekeren, een soort van teamhuis waar Van Gansen ook verblijft. Iets waarvan Meisels geen weet had voor ze de overstap maakte. Maar omdat ze als buitenlandse wielrenster niet meteen een verblijfplaats had, was ze er dikwijls alleen met Van Gansen. “Hij betaalde me geen salaris dus kon ik nergens anders heen", aldus Meisels bij Cyclingnews. “Wanneer er andere rensters verbleven, waren er geen problemen. Maar toen die weer naar huis gingen, maakte hij misbruik van de situatie. Ondanks het feit dat ik meermaals had aangegeven niet geïnteresseerd te zijn in een relatie. Hij was veel te lichamelijk en verbond ook deals voor wedstrijden aan fysiek contact. Dan vroeg ik om een wedstrijd te mogen rijden. Nadat hij mijn naam effectief invulde, zei hij me: ‘en nu geef je me een kus’.”
“Zo werd het een heel ongemakkelijke situatie, waarbij hij me geregeld ongepaste opmerkingen maakte over mijn fysiek. Hoe sexy ik er wel uitzag en wat voor een mooi achterwerk ik had. Uiteindelijk hadden we verschillende ruzies, hij is het Engels ook niet echt machtig. Dat had dan niets meer met koers te maken, maar dat waren persoonlijke aanvaringen waarbij hij me kwetste en me waardeloos deed voelen. Ik ben niet iemand die makkelijk weent en probeerde hem continu te ontwijken, maar dat was onmogelijk. In mei heb ik hem echt geconfronteerd met zijn gedrag, waarna hij plots nerveus begon te worden. Daarna werd de situatie helemaal ondraaglijk en probeerde hij de schuld in mijn schoenen te schuiven.”
Van Gansen geeft aan Cyclingnews toe er een erg hechte band op na te houden met zijn rensters, maar dat dit met Mustonen en Meisels niet het geval was. “Ik heb ze nooit aangeraakt noch ongepaste opmerkingen gemaakt. Ik geef toe dat er met Meisels wel discussies zijn geweest, maar dat ging over haar prestaties. Soms kwam ze gewoon niet opdagen op wedstrijddagen. Haar inzet liet te wensen over en dat sloeg over op de hele ploeg. Ze negeerde de raad die we haar gaven, terwijl we haar de kans gaven in een UCI-ploeg te rijden. Maar zij schoof de schuld altijd in andermans schoenen. Dat heb ik haar weleens in duidelijke taal gezegd, maar dat was nooit beledigend. Het probleem is dat sommige vrouwen in het wielrennen wel willen koers zoals de mannen, maar ze moeten aanvaarden dat ze dat soms anders moeten aanpakken. Het is niet omdat zij sportief teleurstelde, dat ze mij daarvoor de schuld moet geven.”
Wanneer Cyclingnews refereerde aan het overschrijdende gedrag, kon Van Gansen zich wel iets herinneren. “Een keertje kwam ze in een korte short en topje aan mijn bureau staan om iets te vragen. Ik zei haar of ze wel besefte dat ze iets erg sexy droeg, misschien te sexy. Waarop ze antwoordde dat ik haar ongemakkelijk deed voelen, zoals zo dikwijls. Toen ik me afvroeg waarom, zei ze dat ik ook de week ervoor een opmerking over een mooie broek had gemaakt en dat ze dat niet leuk vond. Waarop ik zei: ‘Ga je dan nu misschien eens deftig aankleden!”
Cyclingnews belde ook enkele andere rensters van de ploeg. Twee van hen, vrouwen die niet in het teamhuis verbleven, hadden geen weet van het vermeende overschrijdende gedrag van Van Gansen, een derde wou er niet op antwoorden. De wielerwebsite kreeg ook een e-mail van de overige rensters waarin ze stelden dat ze Van Gansen nog nooit betrapt hebben op dit gedrag of dat ze er al zelf het slachtoffer van geweest zijn.
26 reacties
johanneke li
een moeilijke zaak om de waarheid te achterhalen, als er al iets gebeurt zullen maar weinigen in de ploeg ertegen willen getuigen uit schrik hun positie te verliezen. alleen zij die geen kansen krijgen hebben baat bij de klacht.
Frederik Boogaerts
Binnekort mag je zelfs niet meer lachen naar een vrouw of je zit al in de rechtbank
Peter Tijdgad
Wat een wereld , het was toch beter over 30 , 40 jaar terug !
Peeters Freddy
En zoals steeds heeft ieder verhaal twee kanten.
emil ledure
hugo van der speetn , Voor mij is dat het zelfde , Maar dat ge dat vraag aan kinderen ( geen vreemde) van familie ja. Het is niet omdat ze in uw ploeg zit dat ge zo domme dingen doet.