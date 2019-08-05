Wielerwereld in rouw na overlijden van Bjorg Lambrecht: “Fantastische jonge knaap verlaat ons”
Groot wielertalent of niet .. een fantastische jonge knaap verlaat ons vandaag! Familie, vrienden, team, ... veel sterkte!!!! #rip @bjorg_lambrecht link
I’m lost for words. Rest in peace @bjorg_lambrecht My condolences to the family, friends and the whole team of @Lotto_Soudal 💫 pic.twitter.com/aLjywrUp8h link
No words for such a tragedy ... RIP @BjorgLambrecht My condoleances to his family ,friends and to all Lotto Soudal team. link
Profundamente apenado por la pérdida de Bjorg Lambrecht, un ciclista que había demostrado mucho en muy pocos años. Mi más sentido pésame a familiares, amigos y equipo @Lotto_Soudal. DEP. https://t.co/RSim3wbuSM link
The thoughts of everyone at Team INEOS are with Bjorg's family, friends and all at @Lotto_Soudal. May he rest in peace https://t.co/X9qJwW8FX7 link
Unreal... https://t.co/IPrXdD5wlL link
No words.. Rest in peace Bjorg ❤️ link
disqualification is not important in confrontation with the dramatic news about @bjorg_lambrecht @Lotto_Soudal @marc_sergeant no words to express my sadness. My condolences to the team teammates and family link
There is news that leaves you broken for a few days and this is one of them. Rest In Peace Bjorg 😢😢 My condolences to his family, friends and Team Lotto Soudal! https://t.co/9jfwXjYl49 link
Such sad news. Professional cyclists are brave and fearless in the face of such a dangerous sport. It’s what makes them the warriors they are. Losing one of these fearless warriors is just so inexplicably sad. My condolences and heart are with his family. RIP Bjorg. link
Our deepest thoughts go to family and friends of @bjorg_lambrecht and @Lotto_Soudal. What a tragedy. RIP Bjorg. link
The riders and staff of @CCCProTeam are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bjorg Lambrecht. Our deepest sympathies go out to Bjorg’s family and friends and the entire @Lotto_Soudal team at this incredibly sad time. Rest in peace, Bjorg. https://t.co/JjBXFR64wH link
Trieste dag voor het wielrennen. link
Veel sterkte voor vrienden en familie van @bjorg_lambrecht
Reacties