Wielerwereld in rouw na overlijden van Bjorg Lambrecht: “Fantastische jonge knaap verlaat ons”
<div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"> View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div>
I didn’t found the words yet because they’re don’t exist, I am so confused about the loss of @bjorg_lambrecht such pain for his family and friends and for us as a family @Lotto_Soudal stay stong is easily said, but it’s sooo hard and unfair ❤️ for ever ❤️Bjorg link
What a terrible day. I am shocked about the accident of Bjorg. My thoughts are with his friends and family. RIP 😢 link
<div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"> View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div>
Cannot believe this happened. I’m really shocked. Another tragedy for Belgian cycling. RIP @bjorg_lambrecht. 💫 Sincere condolences to his family, friends and the whole team @Lotto_Soudal. link
Pff young hard working talent and most of all super good guy. I will miss you Matchbox!! Rest in peace my friend https://t.co/s0UeZ9YGHm link
Rust zacht makker! Voor altijd in mijn hart 💫 https://t.co/Ioy3EZoHKK link
Wake us up from this horrible nightmare... link
Rust zacht Bjorg..
Sterkte aan familie, vrienden en @Lotto_Soudal
Dit doet zoveel pijn. Sterkte aan de familie en vrienden van @BjorgLambrecht pic.twitter.com/fiuG8hqqQS link
😰😰😰😰😰😰 je n’ai pas de mot link
tellement triste 😔
Mes sincères condoléances à sa famille. RIP Bjorgske
Such an incredibly sad day here in Poland and across the cycling world. link
To the family, friends and teammates of @bjorg_lambrecht, all our thoughts and sympathies are with you.
Rest In Peace Bjorg. May your star continue to shine as brightly as it did in cycling. pic.twitter.com/DvvcIPIaDt
Onbeschrijfelijk, onwezenlijk, zo’n toekomst, zo’n goeie gast. Rust zacht Bjorg link
Shocked to read this! I wish his family, friends and teammates lots of strength. Heartbreaking😪 https://t.co/csAwWgnytU link
Groot wielertalent of niet .. een fantastische jonge knaap verlaat ons vandaag! Familie, vrienden, team, ... veel sterkte!!!! #rip @bjorg_lambrecht link
Sometimes it is difficult to write - I’m deeply shocked by the news that reached me after the finish of the third stage of @Tour_de_Pologne. My deepest condolences go to the family, the friends and the team @Lotto_Soudal of Bjorg Lambrecht. Very sad day for cycling#dege #dgnklb pic.twitter.com/Q9XYhusyjB link
Dit komt heel erg hard binnen 😢. Heel veel sterkte aan familie en vrienden van Bjorg Lambrecht, aan zijn team @Lotto_Soudal, aan zijn collega’s in het peloton. RIP Bjorg. 💖 https://t.co/cn25HxUhv1 link
RIP matchbox...can’t believe it how tragical our sport can be...all my thoughts to Björg’s family... link
I feels so sorry. My condolences to Bjorg his family, friends and teammates. Lost in words. Rest in peace! 😢😢😢 https://t.co/oIDh1MMXjF link
disqualification is not important in confrontation with the dramatic news about @bjorg_lambrecht @Lotto_Soudal @marc_sergeant no words to express my sadness. My condolences to the team teammates and family link
There are no words that will soften the pain of loosing a team member . But I would like to send you guys my heartfelt condolences in this tragedy #alwaysbeyoung https://t.co/cMpgbHRAFS link
I’m lost for words. Rest in peace @bjorg_lambrecht My condolences to the family, friends and the whole team of @Lotto_Soudal 💫 pic.twitter.com/aLjywrUp8h link
No words for such a tragedy ... RIP @BjorgLambrecht My condoleances to his family ,friends and to all Lotto Soudal team. link
Profundamente apenado por la pérdida de Bjorg Lambrecht, un ciclista que había demostrado mucho en muy pocos años. Mi más sentido pésame a familiares, amigos y equipo @Lotto_Soudal. DEP. https://t.co/RSim3wbuSM link
Koude rillingen bij het horen van dit nieuws... Dan is alles terug heel relatief... Veel sterkte aan de familie, vrienden en de ploeg @Lotto_Soudal Rustzacht Bjorg link
Unreal... https://t.co/IPrXdD5wlL link
No words.. Rest in peace Bjorg ❤️ link
Trieste dag voor het wielrennen. link
Veel sterkte voor vrienden en familie van @bjorg_lambrecht
There is news that leaves you broken for a few days and this is one of them. Rest In Peace Bjorg 😢😢 My condolences to his family, friends and Team Lotto Soudal! https://t.co/9jfwXjYl49 link
Such sad news. Professional cyclists are brave and fearless in the face of such a dangerous sport. It’s what makes them the warriors they are. Losing one of these fearless warriors is just so inexplicably sad. My condolences and heart are with his family. RIP Bjorg. link
20 reacties
Delphine Drappier
Geen woorden voorveel sterke aan familie en vrienden!!!
johan schatteman
Vele woorden schieten hierbij te kort .RIP Björg .mijn oprechte deelneming aan de hele familie , de vele vrienden ,het lotto soudal team en de hele wielerwereld
Jos Van Roy
Het totaal onvoorspelbare leven : Gisteren een leutige, vriendelijke, super getalenteerde, gezonde jonge kerel ! Vandaag : Het noodlot, voor hem,voor al zijn geliefden, voor al zijn vrienden, voor al zijn zo talrijke supporters ! Allen, vooral natuurlijk zijn naaste verwanten, moeten die immense leegte in hun hart proberen op te vullen met de schone herinneringen aan hem én met de dromen van al wat Bjorg zeker nog zou verwezenlijkt hebben. Rust zacht, kampioen, ... wereldkampioen.
Lucas Theophiel
Je bent trots op uw kind met zoveel talent. En plots nemen ze alles weg, veel sterkte aan de ouders???
Gino Temmerman
rip bjorg....