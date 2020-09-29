Wielertalent Uijtdebroeks (17) van z'n fiets gereden op training, dader pleegt vluchtmisdrijf

“Ongelukken gebeuren!”, begint Uijtebroeks zijn relaas bij een post met twee foto’s waarop zijn wonden te zien zijn. “Maar wie had kunnen voorspellen dat er mij op dinsdag 22 september overdag een auto zou aanrijden, die vervolgens vluchtmisdrijf zou plegen en dat ik zo gewond in het ziekenhuis zou belanden? Het heeft me even tijd gekost om te beseffen dat ik geluk heb gehad dat ik hier levend ben uitgekomen.”

Hij is al de tweede renner op korte tijd die dergelijk lot moet ondergaan, want enkele dagen later was het de beurt aan de 25-jarige profrenner Edward Planckaert. Ook daar maakte de dader zich zonder pardon uit de voeten. “Ik hoop dat gerechtigheid geschiedt, want de wielrenner blijft een kwetsbare weggebruiker”, besluit hij zijn bijschrift.

Lees ook.

Edward Planckaert aangereden op training, partner doet schrijnend verhaal: “Chauffeur van donkere BMW liet hem gewoon in gracht liggen”