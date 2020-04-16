Voor wie het zich nog afvraagt van hoe ver Froome terugkomt: Tourwinnaar deelt indrukwekkende foto na operatie tien maanden geleden DMM

16 april 2020

20u39 0 Wielrennen Chris Froome (34) voelt zich weer de oude. Om dat te illustreren, deelde de viervoudig Tourwinnaar een indrukwekkende foto van zijn linkerbeen tien maanden geleden. Bij wijze van afrekening met het verleden.

“Bedankt aan het CHU-ziekenhuis in Saint-Étienne en in het bijzonder aan dokter Remi Philippot om me weer op te lappen en me terug op de fiets te krijgen”, schreef Froome bij een foto van zijn linkerbeen. Het beeld lijkt genomen te zijn na een operatie eind juni vorig jaar.

Froome liep toen bij een val in de verkenning van de tijdrit in de Dauphiné breuken op in zijn dijbeen, elleboog en meerdere ribben. De Brit onderging meerdere operaties en er werd stevig gevreesd voor zijn carrière. Al lijkt hij nu weer helemaal terug.

“Het gaat heel goed”, zei Froome eerder deze week toen hij met zijn ploeg had deelgenomen aan een virtuele wedstrijd. “Ik ben zo goed als de oude. Ik doe nog wel speciale oefeningen voor de rechterkant van mijn lichaam. Maar ik kan mezelf weer helemaal belasten tijdens trainingen.”

