Vincenzo Nibali etaleert zijn ongelooflijke dalerskunsten op smalle, onverharde paadjes: “Cyclocross!”

Vincenzo Nibali heeft nog eens getoond waarom hij tot de beste dalers van de wereld gerekend wordt. De 34-jarige Italiaan trok er samen met zijn broer en ploegmaat Antonio Nibali op uit in Toscane en iets zegt ons dat die laatste het vooral bergaf soms knap lastig had om te volgen. In de video die de ‘Haai’ deelde op Instagram is te zien hoe hij wel heel makkelijk afdaalt op de op smalle, onverharde Toscaanse paadjes. “Cyclocross!”, schrijft Nibali zelf nog bij het filmpje. Benieuwd wat Mathieu van der Poel van de techniek van de Italiaan vindt...

