VIDEO. Van der Poel verkent daags na zijn stevige valpartij het parcours van de Ronde van Vlaanderen DMM

21 maart 2019

Het is amper te geloven, maar nauwelijks 24 uur na zijn zware valpartij in Nokere zit Mathieu van der Poel weer op de fiets. De Nederlandse kampioen wielrennen kwam gisteren na zijn val op de kasseien van Nokereberg als bij wonder weg met schaafwonden en kneuzingen. Van der Poel werkt zonder onvoorziene naweeën gewoon zijn voorjaarsprogramma af. Te beginnen met een verkenning van de finale van de Ronde van Vlaanderen vandaag. Corendon-Circus start de training op de wegen van Vlaanderens Mooiste vanaf de Haaghoek. Voor die beklimming zat de Nederlander zo’n halfuur op zijn fiets om te testen of hij voldoende hersteld was om de verkenning af te werken. De beslissing viel al snel: Van der Poel doet mee aan de tocht van 120 kilometer.

Van der Poel op de Haaghoek: