VIDEO. Froome zit één maand na zijn doodsmak weer (voorzichtig) op de fiets DMM

24 juli 2019

13u35

Bron: Instagram 0 Wielrennen Chris Froome zit weer op de fiets. De 34-jarige Brit postte een dikke maand na zijn doodsmak in de Dauphiné een filmpje van zichzelf op Instagram. Froome liet daarbij voorzichtig de pedalen draaien met één been.

De viervoudige Tour-winnaar is zes maanden buiten strijd nadat hij met een snelheid van 55 km/u tegen een betonmuur crashte in de voorbereiding van een tijdrit in de Dauphiné. Hij liep daarbij open breuken aan het rechterdijbeen en de rechterelleboog op. Hij brak ook zijn heup en enkele ribben