VIDEO. Bradley Wiggins trapt het klassieke seizoen letterlijk op gang op 'Bal Pedal' en daar moet zijn fiets aan geloven

27 februari 2019

21u10 0 Wielrennen Opgemerkte gast op ‘Bal Pedal’ in de Gentse Vooruit. Niemand minder dan Bradley Wiggins kwam er op uitnodiging van Flanders Classics het klassieke wielervoorjaar op gang trappen. Figuurlijk met een spreekbeurt over zijn boek ‘Icons’. Letterlijk met een race op de rollen tegen burgemeester Mathias De Clercq. Vooral dat laatste trok de nodige aandacht. Een duidelijk ontspannen Wiggins deed er zoals het een ware rock-ster betaamt graag nog een schepje bovenop.

Wiggins: “Campenaerts gaat mijn werelduurrecord breken”

In het eerste gedeelte van de avond waar Wiggins tekst en uitleg gaf bij zijn boek ‘Icons’ kwam ook de werelduurrecordpoging van Victor Campenaerts ter sprake. Wiggins gelooft dat de Kristallen Fiets zijn record scherper kan stellen. “Als hij eraan begint, zal hij het werelduurrecord verbreken”, vertelde Wiggins op ‘Bal Pedal’.

Campenaerts kondigde eerder aan dat hij het werelduurrecord, van 54.526 km/u, op zijn naam wil zetten. “Daar begin je niet aan als je denkt dat je kan falen”, aldus Wiggins. “Er is geen tweede plaats. Het lukt, of je faalt. Het zou goed zijn voor de sport”, meent de Brit. “Mijn record is al vier jaar oud. Het zou goed zijn als hij het breekt.”