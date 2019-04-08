Victor Campenaerts voegt de daad bij het woord en scheert zich kaal BA

08 april 2019

22u08 2

Victor Campenaerts heeft de daad bij het woord gevoegd. Dit weekend scheerde hij zijn hoofd kaal. Niet om aerodynamische redenen, want straks draagt hij uiteraard een helm, wel “om de teamgeest te bevorderen” in aanloop naar zijn werelduurrecordpoging. De meerderheid van de ‘Mexicaanse’ delegatie van Lotto-Soudal heeft ondertussen het haar afgeschoren: ook dokter Ruud Van Thienen, kinesist Toon Hens en performance manager Kevin De Weert lopen al met een kaal hoofd rond. Blijven over: trainer Kurt Lobbestael en mecanicien Simon De Wolf. Campenaerts valt volgende dinsdag het record van Wiggins aan.