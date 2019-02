WK-parcours van volgend jaar gelekt: Zwitsers vliegveld vormt strijdtoneel voor mondiale veldrittitel

Next year the World Championships cyclocross will be in Dübendorf, Switzerland 🇨🇭. The venue is at the airport of Dübendorf. Therefore the course will be completely flat, except some very small slopes (in white) and some bridges (brown border). Will be fast. ✈️ #Dubendorf2020 🌈 pic.twitter.com/PBoZ8i3S3B

Cyclocross24.com(@ cyclocross24)