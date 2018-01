Wereldkampioene mountainbike moet afzeggen voor WK veldrijden: "Het ergste is mijn gebroken hart"

I felt so good @gpadrievdpoel ...now left collarbone & right ellbow broken, but what hurts most is that I will miss World Champs... so glad that @FERRANDPREVOT didn‘t get injured, I just wish her to be fine. Having operation now. Thanks for all your warm messages. I will be back pic.twitter.com/BznYPTdJsz

Jolanda Neff(@ jolandaneff)