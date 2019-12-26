Van Aert klaar voor comeback in Loenhout: “Tijd om opnieuw een rugnummer op te spelden” XC

14u07 0 Veldrijden Wout van Aert maakt vrijdag in de Azencross in Loenhout (DVV Verzekeringen Trofee) zijn comeback in competitie. De 25-jarige Kempenaar stond sinds zijn gruwelijke val in de Tour een tijdje aan de kant. Jumbo-Visma deelde vandaag een foto (zie hierboven) van onze landgenoot. “De laatste voorbereidingen. Het is tijd om opnieuw een rugnummer op te spelden.”

De voorbije vijf jaar stond Van Aert iedere keer op het podium in Loenhout. Aan die reeks zal er vrijdag allicht een einde komen. “Het is niet de bedoeling om voor een uitslag te gaan”, was Van Aert duidelijk. “Ik verwacht er zelf ook niet veel van. Veldrijden is nog steeds het leukste wat er is, maar ik wil me deze winter gewoon amuseren. Ik wil de cross gebruiken om beter te worden. Qua resultaten zal het allicht een verloren jaar worden.”

Dat zijn collega’s in het veld wel al snel iets verwachten van Van Aert, streelt het ego van de Kempenaar wel. “Het is mooi om te zien dat ze me niet vergeten zijn, maar ik zal toch een stevige achterstand hebben. Op stage kon ik conditioneel goed mee met de ploeg, maar in deze periode van het jaar wordt daar de basis gelegd voor het wegseizoen. Dat zijn niet de meest intensieve trainingen. Met het oog op een cross zegt dat gevoel helemaal niets. Als ik vrijdag een uur alles kan geven, dan zal ik een tevreden renner zijn.”