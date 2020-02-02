Thibau Nys krijgt meteen na WK nieuwe wereldkampioenenfiets: “Gelukkig wist ik dit niet vóór de koers” TLB

Zijn eerste cadeau heeft hij al gekregen, juniorenwereldkampioen Thibau Nys. Meteen na de aankomst van Nys Junior stond in het Zwitserse Dübendorf immers al een gepersonaliseerde wereldkampioenenfiets te blinken. De witte tweewieler met gouden Trek-logo werd onder meer voorzien van regenboogstickers en Nys’ naam. “Ik wist niet dat ik deze fiets zou krijgen. Gelukkig ook, want met zo’n dingen ben ik altijd heel voorzichtig. Ik heb rustig mijn wedstrijd kunnen rijden”, zei Nys erover voor de microfoon van VTM Nieuws.

Nys pakte deze voormiddag de eerste wereldtitel in zijn nog prille carrière. Vorig jaar greep hij met een vierde stek in het Deense Bogense net naast het podium. Eerder werd hij al drie keer Belgisch kampioen, twee keer bij de nieuwelingen en dit jaar ook bij de junioren. De jongeling werd ook Europees kampioen en heeft zo alle truien in zijn bezit.