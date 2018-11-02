Kan papa het ook? Sven Nys waagt zich aan zelfde straffe stunt waar zoonlief Thibau mee uitpakte (en die zelfs indruk maakte op Chris Froome) TLB/XC

Thibau Nys pakte eerder deze week aan het Sven Nys Cycling Center in Baal uit met een straf kunststukje. De 15-jarige zoon van Sven wist het trappenlopen te vermijden dankzij een knap staaltje techniek. Zelfs Chris Froome was onder de indruk. En dat was ook papa Sven, die zijn zoonlief vandaag met succes imiteerde. “Ik heb iets van mijn zoon geleerd”, aldus ‘de Kannibaal’ op Instagram. “Het is nog niets perfect, maar het is een begin.” Bekijk de beelden hieronder.

Sven Nys vandaag:

Thibau Nys eerder deze week: