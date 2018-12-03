Gooi een brood naar Sven Nys en het komt gesneden terug: ‘De Kannibaal van Baal’ toont met indrukwekkende trainingvideo’s dat hij nog altijd topfit is TLB

03 december 2018

Sven Nys zette in 2016 een punt achter zijn veldritcarrière, maar twee jaar later staat de huidige ploegmanager van Telenet Fidea Lions nog altijd zo scherp als een mes. Dat toont ‘De Kannibaal van Baal’ met een reeks indrukwekkende trainingsfoto’s en -filmpjes die hij deelde op Instagram. Hoe een trainingsdag van Nys er tegenwoordig uitziet? Dertien kilometer lopen in een uur en daarna nog wat oefeningen in het krachthonk. Hieronder een overzicht van de trainingsdag van Nys: