Dit zijn de eerste beelden van het parcours WK veldrijden Redactie

28 januari 2020

00u20 0

Na de animatie, nu de echte beelden. De Zwitserse ploeg kon vandaag - terwijl het parcours nog in volle opbouw is - het traject van het WK veldrijden in Dübendorf aan een eerste test onderwerpen. Zoals al geweten wordt het kampioenschap betwist op een nagenoeg vlak traject. Hoogteverschillen zijn er dankzij kunstmatige obstakels en één natuurlijk heuveltje waar de heren veldrijders meermaals over moeten.