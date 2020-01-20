Betsema mag weer crossen na positieve dopingplas, concurrente is woest: “Dit is bullsh*t”

This is such bull shit, a rider tests positive TWICE for anabolic steroids & she gets a 6month off-season ban? ⁦@UCI_cycling⁩ lets clean athletes down yet again. Denise Betsema free to race as UCI announces back-dated six-month ban | Cyclingnews https://t.co/HZqBB44Nrn

Katie Compton(@ KatieFnCompton)