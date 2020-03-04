Vastgekluisterde Démare, die er met grappige activiteiten de moed inhoudt, reageert vanop hotelkamer: “Hopen snel naar andere verdieping te gaan” GVS

04 maart 2020

12u41 0 Wielrennen Ook Arnaud Démare zal nog tien extra dagen vastgekluisterd zitten op z’n hotelkamer in de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten. Ook Arnaud Démare zal nog tien extra dagen vastgekluisterd zitten op z’n hotelkamer in de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten. De sprinter van Groupama-FDJ vertoeft samen met zijn ploegmaats en collega-wielrenners van UAE Team Emirates, Cofidis en Gazprom-Rusvelo in quarantaine, nadat het coronavirus de UAE Tour had bereikt . “Onze prioriteit is niet fietsen, wel om op een andere verdieping terecht te komen”, schrijft de 28-jarige Fransman op Instagram. En wat doe je om de tijd te doden? Touwtje springen met een strijkijzer en voor kapper spelen.

“Het nieuws viel deze ochtend binnen”, schrijft Démare op Instagram. “We zijn officieel met 40 die wellicht op 14 maart uit quarantaine mogen en medisch gerepatrieerd worden om thuis opnieuw in isolatie te gaan. We hebben ontdekt dat mensen die positief zijn getest op dezelfde verdieping zaten als wij. We passen alle gezondheidsvoorschriften toe en begrijpen de situatie nu beter. Zelfs als we allemaal binnen het team het virus niet hebben, kunnen we besmet worden op deze etage.”

“Dit is al de zesde dag dat we niet kunnen trainen”, gaat de winnaar van Milaan-Sanremo uit 2016 verder. “Maar onze prioriteit vandaag ligt niet langer om de fysieke activiteiten te kunnen hervatten, wel om naar een andere verdieping te gaan.”

Naast Démare zitten ook David Gaudu, Bruno Armirail, Jacopo Guarnieri, Ignatas Konovalovas en Ramon Sinkeldam vast in quarantaine. Samen met die laatste probeert de Fransman op creatieve wijzen de tijd te doden. Zo gebruiken ze de snoer van een strijkijzer om aan touwtje sprinten te doen en mogen de volgers op Instagram kiezen of het haar van Sinkeldam met een schaar of een tondeuse wordt afgedaan. En let vooral op het grappige moment wanneer het eten geleverd wordt.