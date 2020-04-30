Van AC/DC tot de Jonas Brothers: naar deze muziek luisteren Evenepoel en co voor, tijdens en na de koers XC

12u04 0 Time-out Muziek speelt een belangrijke rol in het leven van een wielrenner. En daarom kwamen ze bij Deceuninck-Quick.Step met het idee om hun renners een afspeellijst te laten samenstellen. Naar welke nummers luisteren Evenepoel en co voor, tijdens en na hun inspanning? Een overzicht.

Iljo Keisse:

Warming-up: AC/DC - TNT

Race: Thunderball - Bonzai Channel One

Cooling down: The Chainsmokers - Something just like this

Bob Jungels:

Warming-up: Turn me on - Riton, Oliver Heldens, Vulda

Race: Remember the name - Fort Minor

Cooling down: Higher Love - Whitney Houston, Kygo

James Knox

Warming-up: Disco Dancer - Kiki Gyan

Race: Brothers on the slide - Cyanide

Cooling down: Player’s ball - Outkast

Ian Garrison

Warming-up: The Black Keys - Howlin for you

Race: Deorro - 5 hours

Cooling down: Pursuit of Happiness - Kid Cudi

Michael Morkov

Warming-up: Massive attack - I against I

Race: Little Richard - Long tall sally

Cooling down: Dire straits - Brothers in arms

Sam Bennett

Warming-up: Roy Jones - Can’t be touched

Race: Dmx - X gon give it to ya

Cooling down: The Sugarhill Gang - Rapper’s Delight

Shane Archbold

Warming-up: The gambler

Race: radio

Cooling down: I hurt myself today

Joao Almeida

Warming-up: Tay - Pensa Bem

Race: The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Cooling down: Plutónio – Conversas

Kasper Asgreen

Warming-up: I am machine - Three days grace

Race: Jekyll and Hyde - Five finger death punch

Cooling down: The boys of summer - Don Henley

Julian Alaphilippe:

Warming-up: Eric Prydz - Opus

Race: Nina Simone - Sinnerman

Cooling down: Lost Frequencies - Beautiful Life

Bert Van Lerberghe:

Warming-up: The Killers - Mr. Brightside

Race: Carnage & Tony Junior - Michael Jordan

Cooling down: Lil Bas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road

Florian Sénéchal:

Warming-up: Scooter - Maria (I like it Loud)

Race: Thunderball - Bonzai Channel One

Cooling down: Headhunterz - Scantraxx Rootz

Remco Evenepoel:

Warming-up: Goose - Synrise

Race: Pat B - Chernobyl

Cooling down: Travis Scott - Highest in the Room

Dries Devenyns

Warming-up: Nas - Street Dreams

Race: Underworld - Born Slippy

Cooling down: Fleetwood Mac - Dreams

Fabio Jakobsen

Warming-up: Wildstylez & D-Block & S-te-Fan - Wolves Cry

Race: Wildstylez & E-Life - Run With The Wolves

Cooling down: Sound Rush - Look At Us Now

Stijn Steels

Warming-up: Jones & Stephenson - The First Rebirth

Race: Eminem - Lose Yourself

Cooling down: The War on Drugs - Thinking of a Place

Rémi Cavagna

Warming-up: System of a Down - Chop Suey

Race: Korn - Falling Away From Me

Cooling down: Linking Park - In the End

Yves Lampaert

Warming-up: Deejay Pat B - Flashback Megamix

Race: Deejay Pat B - Flashback Megamix

Cooling down: Deejay Pat B - Flashback Megamix

Tim Declercq

Warming-up: Joris Voorn - District Seven

Race: Brennan Heart & Jonathan Mendelsohn - Imaginary

Cooling down: The War on Drugs - Thinking of a Place

Pieter Serry

Warming-up: Thunderball - Bonzai Channel One (Original Mix)

Race: Queen - Don’t Stop Me Now

Cooling down: Hugh Jackman & The Greatest Showman Ensemble - From Now On

Mikkel Honoré:

Warming-up: Welcome to the Jungle - Guns N Roses

Race: Till i Collapse - Eminem

Cooling down: Wind of Change - Scorpions

Mattia Cattaneo:

Warming-up: No sleep -Martin Garrix

Race: Like I do - David Guetta

Cooling down: Yellow - Coldplay

Andrea Bagioli

Warming-up: Eminem-Lose yourself

Race: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike- The Hum

Cooling down: Ed Sheeran- Tenerife Sea

Alvaro Hodeg

Warming-up: Dreams – 2 Brothers on the 4th Floor

Race: La Bamba

Cooling down: Macarena

Davide Ballerini

Warming-up: Helicopter outsider

Race: Me gambe jebroer

Cooling down: On my way da tweekaz remix

Jannik Steimle

Warming-up: Boulevard of broken dreams remix(youtube)

Race: Breakin me - Topic&A7S

Cooling down: Here without you - 3 doors down

Zdenek Stybar

Warming-up: DJ Seven - Sax to Me

Race: Jonas Brothers - Only Human

Cooling down: Riton, Oliver Heldens, Vula - Turn Me On

