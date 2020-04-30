Van AC/DC tot de Jonas Brothers: naar deze muziek luisteren Evenepoel en co voor, tijdens en na de koers

    • XC
Deceuninck Quick.Step/Catharsis Productions
Time-out Muziek speelt een belangrijke rol in het leven van een wielrenner. En daarom kwamen ze bij Deceuninck-Quick.Step met het idee om hun renners een afspeellijst te laten samenstellen. Naar welke nummers luisteren Evenepoel en co voor, tijdens en na hun inspanning? Een overzicht.

Iljo Keisse:

Warming-up: AC/DC - TNT

Race: Thunderball - Bonzai Channel One

Cooling down: The Chainsmokers - Something just like this

Bob Jungels:

Warming-up: Turn me on - Riton, Oliver Heldens, Vulda

Race: Remember the name - Fort Minor

Cooling down: Higher Love - Whitney Houston, Kygo

James Knox

Warming-up: Disco Dancer - Kiki Gyan

Race: Brothers on the slide - Cyanide

Cooling down: Player’s ball - Outkast

Ian Garrison

Warming-up: The Black Keys - Howlin for you

Race: Deorro - 5 hours

Cooling down: Pursuit of Happiness - Kid Cudi

Michael Morkov

Warming-up: Massive attack - I against I

Race: Little Richard - Long tall sally

Cooling down: Dire straits - Brothers in arms

Sam Bennett

Warming-up: Roy Jones - Can’t be touched

Race: Dmx - X gon give it to ya

Cooling down: The Sugarhill Gang - Rapper’s Delight

Shane Archbold

Warming-up: The gambler

Race: radio

Cooling down: I hurt myself today

Joao Almeida

Warming-up: Tay - Pensa Bem

Race: The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Cooling down: Plutónio – Conversas

Kasper Asgreen

Warming-up: I am machine - Three days grace

Race: Jekyll and Hyde - Five finger death punch

Cooling down: The boys of summer - Don Henley

Julian Alaphilippe:

Warming-up: Eric Prydz - Opus

Race: Nina Simone - Sinnerman

Cooling down: Lost Frequencies - Beautiful Life

Bert Van Lerberghe:

Warming-up: The Killers - Mr. Brightside

Race: Carnage & Tony Junior - Michael Jordan

Cooling down: Lil Bas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road

Florian Sénéchal:

Warming-up: Scooter - Maria (I like it Loud)

Race: Thunderball - Bonzai Channel One

Cooling down: Headhunterz - Scantraxx Rootz

Remco Evenepoel:

Warming-up: Goose - Synrise

Race: Pat B - Chernobyl

Cooling down: Travis Scott - Highest in the Room

Dries Devenyns

Warming-up: Nas - Street Dreams

Race: Underworld - Born Slippy

Cooling down: Fleetwood Mac - Dreams

Fabio Jakobsen

Warming-up: Wildstylez & D-Block & S-te-Fan - Wolves Cry

Race: Wildstylez & E-Life - Run With The Wolves

Cooling down: Sound Rush - Look At Us Now

 Stijn Steels 

Warming-up: Jones & Stephenson - The First Rebirth

Race: Eminem - Lose Yourself

Cooling down: The War on Drugs - Thinking of a Place

Rémi Cavagna

Warming-up: System of a Down - Chop Suey

Race: Korn - Falling Away From Me

Cooling down: Linking Park - In the End

Yves Lampaert

Warming-up: Deejay Pat B - Flashback Megamix

Race: Deejay Pat B - Flashback Megamix

Cooling down: Deejay Pat B - Flashback Megamix

Tim Declercq

Warming-up: Joris Voorn - District Seven

Race: Brennan Heart & Jonathan Mendelsohn - Imaginary

Cooling down: The War on Drugs - Thinking of a Place

Pieter Serry

Warming-up: Thunderball - Bonzai Channel One (Original Mix)

Race: Queen - Don’t Stop Me Now

Cooling down: Hugh Jackman & The Greatest Showman Ensemble - From Now On

Mikkel Honoré:

Warming-up: Welcome to the Jungle - Guns N Roses

Race: Till i Collapse - Eminem

Cooling down: Wind of Change - Scorpions

Mattia Cattaneo:

Warming-up: No sleep -Martin Garrix

Race: Like I do - David Guetta

Cooling down: Yellow - Coldplay

Andrea Bagioli 

Warming-up: Eminem-Lose yourself

Race: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike- The Hum

Cooling down: Ed Sheeran- Tenerife Sea

Alvaro Hodeg

Warming-up: Dreams – 2 Brothers on the 4th Floor

Race: La Bamba

Cooling down: Macarena

Davide Ballerini

Warming-up: Helicopter outsider

Race: Me gambe jebroer

Cooling down: On my way da tweekaz remix

Jannik Steimle

Warming-up: Boulevard of broken dreams remix(youtube)

Race: Breakin me - Topic&A7S

Cooling down: Here without you - 3 doors down

Zdenek Stybar

Warming-up: DJ Seven - Sax to Me

Race: Jonas Brothers - Only Human

Cooling down: Riton, Oliver Heldens, Vula - Turn Me On

Lees ook: Crossen in weide Tomorrowland: déze nummers beluisteren de veldrittoppers voor de start 

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Alle reacties zijn welkom zolang ze voldoen aan de do's en don'ts die je hier kan terugvinden: gedragsregels. Elke dag ontvangen wij duizenden reacties, het kan enkele uren duren voor jouw reactie wordt geplaatst. Wordt jouw reactie afgekeurd dan werd er geoordeeld dat deze onze gedragsregels schendt.

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Video

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

In de buurt

Lees meer Populair in de buurt

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

WOON.

Lees meer WOON.