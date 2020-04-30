Van AC/DC tot de Jonas Brothers: naar deze muziek luisteren Evenepoel en co voor, tijdens en na de koers
Iljo Keisse:
Warming-up: AC/DC - TNT
Race: Thunderball - Bonzai Channel One
Cooling down: The Chainsmokers - Something just like this
Bob Jungels:
Warming-up: Turn me on - Riton, Oliver Heldens, Vulda
Race: Remember the name - Fort Minor
Cooling down: Higher Love - Whitney Houston, Kygo
James Knox
Warming-up: Disco Dancer - Kiki Gyan
Race: Brothers on the slide - Cyanide
Cooling down: Player’s ball - Outkast
Ian Garrison
Warming-up: The Black Keys - Howlin for you
Race: Deorro - 5 hours
Cooling down: Pursuit of Happiness - Kid Cudi
Michael Morkov
Warming-up: Massive attack - I against I
Race: Little Richard - Long tall sally
Cooling down: Dire straits - Brothers in arms
Sam Bennett
Warming-up: Roy Jones - Can’t be touched
Race: Dmx - X gon give it to ya
Cooling down: The Sugarhill Gang - Rapper’s Delight
Shane Archbold
Warming-up: The gambler
Race: radio
Cooling down: I hurt myself today
Joao Almeida
Warming-up: Tay - Pensa Bem
Race: The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
Cooling down: Plutónio – Conversas
Kasper Asgreen
Warming-up: I am machine - Three days grace
Race: Jekyll and Hyde - Five finger death punch
Cooling down: The boys of summer - Don Henley
Julian Alaphilippe:
Warming-up: Eric Prydz - Opus
Race: Nina Simone - Sinnerman
Cooling down: Lost Frequencies - Beautiful Life
Bert Van Lerberghe:
Warming-up: The Killers - Mr. Brightside
Race: Carnage & Tony Junior - Michael Jordan
Cooling down: Lil Bas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road
Florian Sénéchal:
Warming-up: Scooter - Maria (I like it Loud)
Race: Thunderball - Bonzai Channel One
Cooling down: Headhunterz - Scantraxx Rootz
Remco Evenepoel:
Warming-up: Goose - Synrise
Race: Pat B - Chernobyl
Cooling down: Travis Scott - Highest in the Room
Dries Devenyns
Warming-up: Nas - Street Dreams
Race: Underworld - Born Slippy
Cooling down: Fleetwood Mac - Dreams
Fabio Jakobsen
Warming-up: Wildstylez & D-Block & S-te-Fan - Wolves Cry
Race: Wildstylez & E-Life - Run With The Wolves
Cooling down: Sound Rush - Look At Us Now
Stijn Steels
Warming-up: Jones & Stephenson - The First Rebirth
Race: Eminem - Lose Yourself
Cooling down: The War on Drugs - Thinking of a Place
Rémi Cavagna
Warming-up: System of a Down - Chop Suey
Race: Korn - Falling Away From Me
Cooling down: Linking Park - In the End
Yves Lampaert
Warming-up: Deejay Pat B - Flashback Megamix
Race: Deejay Pat B - Flashback Megamix
Cooling down: Deejay Pat B - Flashback Megamix
Tim Declercq
Warming-up: Joris Voorn - District Seven
Race: Brennan Heart & Jonathan Mendelsohn - Imaginary
Cooling down: The War on Drugs - Thinking of a Place
Pieter Serry
Warming-up: Thunderball - Bonzai Channel One (Original Mix)
Race: Queen - Don’t Stop Me Now
Cooling down: Hugh Jackman & The Greatest Showman Ensemble - From Now On
Mikkel Honoré:
Warming-up: Welcome to the Jungle - Guns N Roses
Race: Till i Collapse - Eminem
Cooling down: Wind of Change - Scorpions
Mattia Cattaneo:
Warming-up: No sleep -Martin Garrix
Race: Like I do - David Guetta
Cooling down: Yellow - Coldplay
Andrea Bagioli
Warming-up: Eminem-Lose yourself
Race: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike- The Hum
Cooling down: Ed Sheeran- Tenerife Sea
Alvaro Hodeg
Warming-up: Dreams – 2 Brothers on the 4th Floor
Race: La Bamba
Cooling down: Macarena
Davide Ballerini
Warming-up: Helicopter outsider
Race: Me gambe jebroer
Cooling down: On my way da tweekaz remix
Jannik Steimle
Warming-up: Boulevard of broken dreams remix(youtube)
Race: Breakin me - Topic&A7S
Cooling down: Here without you - 3 doors down
Zdenek Stybar
Warming-up: DJ Seven - Sax to Me
Race: Jonas Brothers - Only Human
Cooling down: Riton, Oliver Heldens, Vula - Turn Me On
