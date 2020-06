Vader van Julian Alaphilippe overleden

We are very sad to hear of the passing of Jo Alaphilippe, father to Julian and uncle to Franck. The thoughts of the Deceuninck - Quick-Step family are with them. ⁰⁰While thanking you for your support, we would like all to respect their wish for privacy at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/yUATafZW4C

Deceuninck-QuickStep(@ deceuninck_qst)