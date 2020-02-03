Vader en zoon Nys poseren in regenboogtrui, Thibau telt kampioenentruien XC

03 februari 2020

15u16 0 Wielrennen Sven Nys heeft op zijn sociale media een mooi kiekje gedeeld. De veldritlegende poseerde samen met zoon Thibau in de regenboogtrui. Die laatste kroonde zich zondag tot wereldkampioen bij de junioren, papa Sven veroverde tweemaal de wereldtitel bij de profs (in 2005 en 2013).

Papa ik wil samen met jouw in de wk trui gaan fietsen wat denk je? Ok zoon, nog een keer dan. pic.twitter.com/xC7OxNk8HT Sven Nys(@ sven_nys) link

“’Papa, ik wil samen met jou in de WK-trui gaan fietsen. Wat denk je?’ ‘Oké, zoon. Nog één keer dan.’” Sven Nys haalde voor de gelegenheid zijn wereldkampioenentrui van Louisville in 2013 uit de kast. Nys junior droeg z'n regenboogtrui, die hij gisteren in het Zwitserse Dübendorf veroverde.

De 17-jarige Nys steekt er dit seizoen met kop en schouders bovenuit. Europees kampioen, Belgisch kampioen, eindwinnaar van de Wereldbeker én nu ook wereldkampioen. Vandaag legde Nys junior zijn truien en medailles op tafel. Om (terecht) trots op te zijn.