Twitter rouwt om Raymond Poulidor: “Een groot kampioen, maar zoveel meer dan dat”

Un immense champion et tellement plus que cela. Le Tour ne sera plus le même sans lui.

Nous ne t'oublierons jamais, Poupou ! 💛



He was a great champion but so much more than that. The Tour will not be the same without him.

We will never forget you, Raymond! 💛 pic.twitter.com/L3w97IFUSa

Tour de France™(@ LeTour)