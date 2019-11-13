Twitter rouwt om Raymond Poulidor: “Een groot kampioen, maar zoveel meer dan dat”
Heureux d'avoir croisé ton chemin link
Au revoir Raymond, au revoir Champion
⭐ pic.twitter.com/NrIE6nhY2p
Un immense champion et tellement plus que cela. Le Tour ne sera plus le même sans lui. link
Nous ne t'oublierons jamais, Poupou ! 💛
He was a great champion but so much more than that. The Tour will not be the same without him.
We will never forget you, Raymond! 💛 pic.twitter.com/L3w97IFUSa
❤️ Una leyenda. Un inmenso campeón. ¡Nunca te olvidaremos, Raymond Poulidor! link
❤️ A legend. More than a champion. We will never forget you, Raymond Poulidor!
📸 Poulidor, ganador de La Vuelta 1964 / Poulidor, winner of La Vuelta 1964 pic.twitter.com/rI2PCQ53xs
The UCI is deeply saddened by the loss of cycling legend Raymond Poulidor. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. link
L’UCI est profondément attristée par la disparition de la légende du cyclisme Raymond Poulidor. Nos pensées vont à sa famille et à ses amis. pic.twitter.com/jC0WMTc7Z0
It is with deep sadness to hear that cycling legend Raymond Poulidor has passed away. On behalf of the UCI, I extend my sincere sympathy to Raymond’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/AAG0An5MEp link
RIP Poupou. Raymond Poulidor was naast een fantastische wielrenner ook een uiterst aimabel man. Hij werd 83 jaar. Innige deelneming ook aan de hele familie van @mathieuvdpoel en @Davidvanderpoel die een geweldige opa verliezen. #RIP pic.twitter.com/lAYI3iGOuo link
Raymond Poulidor n’est plus. Ses exploits, son panache, son courage resteront gravés dans les mémoires. « Poupou », à jamais maillot jaune dans le cœur des Français. link
We’re sad to hear the news that cycling icon Raymond Poulidor passed away. We wish his family a lot of strength in this difficult time. Thanks for all the memories! pic.twitter.com/Ou1mG8x7BK link
