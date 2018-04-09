Twitter rouwt om Goolaerts: "Plots is een overwinning heel relatief"
Au nom de l’Union Cycliste Internationale et de la famille du cyclisme dans son ensemble, je tiens à adresser mes plus sincères condoléances à la famille, à l’équipe et aux proches de Michael Goolaerts, parti trop tôt ce jour. Nous partageons leur immense tristesse. https://t.co/nnPM33Qsqn link
Plots is de overwinning vandaag heel relatief.. RIP Michael Goolaerts 😢 link
Un fuerte abrazo a familiares, amigos y compañeros de Michael Goolaerts, en especial a todo su equipo @Snipercycling. Descanse en paz. Rest in peace. link
Truly awful news. Words can’t express my deepest condolences to Michael Goolaerts’ family, teammates, and friends. May he RIP. https://t.co/TtVG5GlWrC link
Our thoughts go to the family, friends and team of Michael Goolaerts in these unimaginable moments of sadness! May he rest in peace. https://t.co/bm8kzhbu7W link
Everyone at Team Sky is heartbroken by the loss of Michael Goolaerts. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all at @Snipercycling. https://t.co/O4j81lt9hF link
Terrible news.... link
RIP Michael Goolaerts.
My deep condolences going to his family, friends, and Teammates and the @Snipercycling crew pic.twitter.com/C9YFuZHdMN
We are absolutely heartbroken by the sad news about Michael Goolaerts. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and team. You will be missed, Michael. pic.twitter.com/6gNXtMfRyw link
Words will never be enough to describe how unfair it is to loose one of your riders. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and team members. #alwaysbeyoung https://t.co/9Rejh0qHSw link
R.I.P. Michael #Goolaerts @Gooliee94 link
Sterkte familie en @Snipercycling @NickNuyens 😢😢 big hug.. pic.twitter.com/5vGLTYb7w0
De hele avond hopen op het beste, bang zijn voor het slechtste. Bang dat dit bericht zou komen... Veel sterkte aan Michael’s familie, vrienden en team. Het ga je goed. RIP Michael https://t.co/LFbO0ZGHtn link
My condolences to the loved ones of @Gooliee94 link
Thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends & teammates! @Snipercycling 🙏🏼
Mi más sentido pésame a los familiares y amigos de Michael Goolaerts, desde que terminó la carrera no he parado de pensar en él. DEP link
RIP Michael Goolaerts. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends and teammates. https://t.co/7QXcv43TUD link
Terrible nouvelle pour la grande famille du cyclisme. Une pensée émue et de sincères condoléances, aux proches ainsi qu’à l’équipe de Michael Goolaerts. link
RIP champion 😢.
Une magnifique journée en devient une horrible. Pas de mots. Tout est inutile, c’est nul ,injuste , dégueulasse. https://t.co/sK5o9nAXrp link
Begin van de koers nog met hem aan het praten.... hier word een mens stil van.... RIP Michael! Sterkte aan familie! https://t.co/JouzRs7K3p link
Gouden kerel we gaan je missen makker ! @Gooliee94 R.I.P pic.twitter.com/PCfjIXYp5h link
Mijn diepste medeleven met de familie en vrienden van Michael Goolaerts https://t.co/6uHBfP6qHj pic.twitter.com/BTv3qeVh3F link
Het verlies in #Parijsroubaix vandaag is groter dan gelijk welke winst ooit kan zijn 😢#Goolaerts #rustzacht link
Diep vanbinnen voelden velen waarschijnlijk ook al aan dat het misschien helemaal de verkeerde kant uitging. Hoe dan ook blijf je geloven in een goede afloop tot het moment dat ze de benen van onder je lijf wegzagen met dat bericht... Veel sterkte iedereen! Rip Michael Goolaerts link
.... 😞 link
Mi más sentido pésame a todos los compañeros de Michael Goolaerts @Snipercycling amigos y familia. D.E.P/ All my thoughts with all teammates of Michael Goolaerts @Snipercycling his friends and his family. RIP Michael link
Devastating news. Our most sincere condolences to the family, friends and team of Michael Goolaerts. https://t.co/FatycNd2Y4 link
Mi más sentido pésame a los familiares y amigos de Michael Goolaerts, desde que terminó la carrera no he parado de pensar en él. DEP link
Very sad. I cannot imagine the pain his parents must be feeling. #RIP #heartbroken https://t.co/mJSFzFeFTN link
Een droom Parijs Roubaix rijden! Waarom moet je er dan zo uit gegrepen worden! @Gooliee94 nooit meer op het zelfde uur vertrekken en dan toch in hallaar bij jou aan de achterdeur staan omdat je nog niet klaar was! Sterkte aan de familie!! link
Everyone at Team LottoNL-Jumbo is heartbroken by this incredibly sad news about Michael Goolaerts. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and his team @Snipercycling. https://t.co/PXypvUwvpD link
RIP Michael Goolaerts 😔, veel sterkte aan de nabestaanden link
Reacties