Twitter ontploft na kunststukje Campenaerts, Wiggins feliciteert zijn opvolger
Chapeau Victor my man 👊 link
Congrats @VCampenaerts for breaking the hour record. While you are posing for your pics i’m already trying to break it. pic.twitter.com/Ah9O1w6AAq link
Niet tussen de allergrootste renners, neen, boven de allergrootsten! Proficiat @VCampenaerts! Jij geeft aan ‘focus op je sterke punten’ een nieuwe dimensie. Ook met de steun van en denken aan @StigBroeckx. Zo mooi. Geniet van jullie pannenkoeken! Verdiend! 👍 https://t.co/MHskSSloCz link
Met de nodige spanning erg genoten van HET uur van @VCampenaerts! Wat een specialist! Groot respect! #Victor2VictorY Proficiat! link
Veni. Vidi. Victor! link
Proficiat, @VCampenaerts, wat een prestatie! 💪 pic.twitter.com/ifVbUMRmFp
Fantastic! Performance of the year, athlete of the year! #thehourofhislife @VCampenaerts Great job also of the team@lotto_soudal & #golazo https://t.co/dJRpTIjvNd link
Meer dan 55 km in 1 uur. Whauw!!!@VCampenaerts chapeau! https://t.co/tkihLf1gu7 link
Congratulations @VCampenaerts, what a performance! Proud to be Belgian. 🚴💪🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/QlPSsg33FJ link
Tonnen respect, wat een prestatie, door de muur van 55km op 1 uur, congrats @VCampenaerts en de ganse ploeg die hier aan meewerkte,, CHAPEAU!!! pic.twitter.com/sOvuvY9Vnc link
The 2nd time that I can be part of writing Sports Historie, what an amazing feeling!!! #55,089km #ucihourrecord #tissot #lottosoudal #captainsofcycling #victor2victory @ Velódromo Bicentenario https://t.co/Nuzwx467Lx link
Applaus. #campenaerts link
HUGE congratulations to @VCampenaerts, the new Hour Record holder, and all the @Lotto_Soudal team who helped him achieve it - 55.089km is the new mark to beat 👏👏👏🏆🎉🍾 https://t.co/8fq7Z3Tx3S link
Wauw! @VCampenaerts. Gefeliciteerd!!! 💪 https://t.co/uJXyY5TKgm link
De grote @VCampenaerts breekt op waanzinnige wijze werelduurrecord en eerste dat er uit komt na dat helse uur: Stig ! link
Krop in de keel. Grote meneren . #vocsnor #Victor2VictorY pic.twitter.com/a7PASNnvbQ
Bravo voor Vïctor Campenaerts. De mooiste overwinning behaal je met jezelf als tegenstander. link
HE DID IT! De werelduurrecordhouder wielrennen is een Belg! PROFICIAT @VCampenaerts #WIELERGESCHIEDENIS https://t.co/rXUFljsbhU link
Ook vooraf wenste Twitter hem succes
Campy moatje, you got this!!!#HourRecord pic.twitter.com/EjgA2RbwC5 link
To support @VCampenaerts on his mission to beat the hour record. I’ll send him an Y with extra carbs. #Victor2VictorY good luck pic.twitter.com/cCxmE9pBCK link
Let’s see who will be the closest. Comment the distance of @VCampenaerts i think he will beat it and get a distance of 57,156 link
Wishing this guy:arrow_down::arrow_down: all the best tomorrow for the @UCI_cycling world hour record! Good luck @VCampenaerts !!! #victor2victorY pic.twitter.com/eEO7IKfCo2 link
Today I am happy to be just KENN. I give my “Y” to Victor so he can cruise to victorY tonight in his hour record attempt! @VCampenaerts #victor2victory https://t.co/2VJ2kGY0eq link
This year my birthday turns into a birthda! Because I give the Y to @VCampenaerts! Good luck this evening! #Victor2VictorY link
Hola @VCampenaerts! link
You've got mail! 📨😉#Victor2VictorY #UCIHourRecord pic.twitter.com/6jf2Yd3itW
De #svennysacademy wenst @VCampenaerts een nieuwe werelduurrecord! pic.twitter.com/zBglYZY1bB link
Heey Victor 😘, link
Ik wou gewoon even zeggen ...#Victor2VictorY #youarethebest #beast #wealbelieveinyou #youaremadeforthis #mylove
Go Victor Campenaerts !!!! https://t.co/EteG4RNYhz via @YouTube
