Twitter ontploft na kunststukje Campenaerts, Wiggins feliciteert zijn opvolger

Wielrennen Niets dan lof op sociale media voor de prestatie van Victor Campenaerts, de nieuwe eigenaar van het werelduurrecord. Twitter ontplofte, heel wat bekend volk schatte het kunststukje van Campenaerts naar waarde. Ook zijn voorganger Bradley Wiggins.

Ook vooraf wenste Twitter hem succes

