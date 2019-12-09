Transfersoap is voorbij: Rohan Dennis trekt naar Team Ineos XC

09 december 2019

12u04

Bron: Adelaide Advertiser 1 Wielrennen De transfersoap rond wereldkampioen tijdrijden Rohan Dennis is voorbij. De 29-jarige Australiër trekt naar Team Ineos. Hij ondertekende een contract voor twee seizoenen.

Na zijn wereldtitel tijdrijden in Yorkshire kondigden Rohan Dennis en Bahrein-Merida aan dat hun wegen scheiden. Dat er een serieuze haar in de boter was, was reeds duidelijk tijdens de Ronde van Frankrijk. De 29-jarige Australiër stapte uit de Tour, omdat hij niet tevreden was over het materiaal van de ploeg.

Vervolgens leek Dennis op weg naar CCC of Movistar - ook Trek-Segafredo, Israël Cycling Academy en Team NTT roerden zich, maar Team Ineos is dus de volgende bestemming van de tijdritspecialist.

Dennis, die gewerkt heeft aan zijn klimvaardigheden, droomt van een eindzege in een grote ronde. Maar bij Ineos wordt hij ploegmakker van Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal én nieuwkomer Richard Carapaz. Met andere woorden: Dennis zal er niet het kopmanschap kunnen opeisen.

In 2020 hoopt de Australiër voor het eerst olympisch kampioen tegen de klok te worden. De tijdrit in Tokio (29 juli) staat tien dagen na het eind van de Tour op het programma. “Ik wil me zo goed mogelijk voorbereiden op die tijdrit, dus is het misschien niet het beste idee om de Ronde van Frankrijk te rijden”, vertelde Dennis aan de ‘Adelaide Advertiser’.

De wereldkampioen tijdrijden verklapte eerder zijn transfer naar Team Ineos. Op Instagram deelde hij een foto, waar zijn zoontje een tijdrithelm van Ineos-leverancier Kask droeg.