WIN. Maak kans op een gesigneerde bidon van Caleb Ewan via onze Instagram-quiz

15 september 2020

20u30 0 Tour de france U volgt U volgt @hlnsport al op Instagram? Ideaal. Zo niet, begeef u dan snel naar Instagram. In de laatste week van de Tour de France kan u via onze pagina elke dag een unieke prijs winnen.

Elke dag krijgt u van Stijn Vlaeminck, onze man in de Ronde van Frankrijk, drie meerkeuzevragen voorgeschoteld in onze stories. Nadat u die beantwoord hebt, kan u deelnemen als u iemand tagt in de comments van onze Instagrampost. De prijs van vandaag is een gesigneerde bidon van Caleb Ewan. Afspraak om 20u00 op Instagram. Morgen - bij de volgende quiz - maakt Stijn de winnaar bekend.