Wielerwereld unaniem over het stopzetten van de voorlaatste Alpenrit: “Het zijn geen circusdieren”

    • MMP
Photo News
Tour de France De 19de etappe van de Tour de France werd met nog zo’n 35 kilometer voor de boeg afgelast wegens ijs, sneeuw en modder in de afdaling van de col de l’Iseran. De wielerwereld lijkt het unaniem eens te zijn met die beslissing. 

Ook de ploegmanager van Jumbo-Visma vond het een juiste beslissing.

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Alle reacties worden voor publicatie gelezen -en goed- of afgekeurd- door het moderatie-team van HLN. Elke reactie moet voldoen aan deze gedragsregels.
Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie.

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Video

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

In de buurt

Lees meer Populair in de buurt

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

WOON.

Lees meer WOON.