Wielerwereld unaniem over het stopzetten van de voorlaatste Alpenrit: “Het zijn geen circusdieren”
Tour geneutraliseerd door slechte weersomstandigheden
Bernal neemt de gele trui over van Alaphilippe om dat hij op dat moment met voorsprong reed en toen virtueel leider was
Aan iedereen die vindt dat ze hadden moeten door koersen:
Je bent niet goed bij je hoofd. Het zijn geen circusdieren.
Ook de ploegmanager van Jumbo-Visma vond het een juiste beslissing.
🇫🇷#TDF2019
Statement 1/2: Team Jumbo-Visma considers the decision that is made by the organization to stop the stage a good decision. Due to the hail and the landslide the road up to Tignes was impassable.
