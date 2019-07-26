Wielerwereld unaniem over het stopzetten van de voorlaatste Alpenrit: “Het zijn geen circusdieren”

🇫🇷#TDF2019

Statement 1/2: Team Jumbo-Visma considers the decision that is made by the organization to stop the stage a good decision. Due to the hail and the landslide the road up to Tignes was impassable. pic.twitter.com/AtpIR40Lbv

Team Jumbo-Visma cycling(@ JumboVismaRoad)