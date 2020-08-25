Vriendin heeft twijfels of Roglic na val wel start in Tour: “Ik wacht in spanning af” MG

25 augustus 2020

07u00 0 Tour de France Lora Klinc (29), de vriendin van de Sloveense Tourfavoriet Primoz Roglic, heeft twijfels of Roglic na zijn val in de vierde rit van het Critérium du Dauphiné voldoende zal zijn hersteld om zaterdag de Tourstart te nemen in Nice.

Klinc zei dat bij de presentatie van haar boek ‘Kilometer Zero’, maandagavond in de Sloveense hoofdstad Ljubljana.

“De belangrijkste vraag is of Primoz zaterdag echt zal starten”, zei Lora Klinc. “Dat is wat we allemaal willen, maar we wachten op de bevestiging. Ik wacht met spanning op wat er nog gaat gebeuren.”

Roglic reed na zijn valpartij op zaterdag de etappe nog uit, maar hij kwam niet meer aan de start van de slotrit van de Dauphiné. De Sloveen gaf daarmee een zo goed als zekere eindzege uit handen. De versies van ploegleider Richard Plugge over de opgave van Roglic liepen uiteen. Tegen de Nederlandse media zei Plugge dat de opgave uit voorzorg was. Tegenover Engelse media verklaarde Plugge dat Roglic niet in staat was om verder te koersen.

Roglic vertrok na afloop van de Dauphiné met zijn ploegmaats wel opnieuw naar Tignes, voor een laatste hoogtestage en de geplande verkenning van enkele Touretappes. Afgelopen donderdag postte hij een foto op Instagram. Hij trainde op de rollen en zei dat hij had gehoopt dat hij zich beter zou voelen na de crash.