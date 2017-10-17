Van de kortste rit in 30 jaar tot een loodzwaar Alpenmenu: dit heeft de Tour van 2018 allemaal te bieden
Etape 1 / Stage 1 : Noirmoutier-en-l'Île > Fontenay-le-Comte - 189 km #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/NjqkRro0m7 link
Etape 2 / Stage 2 : Mouilleron-Saint-Germain > La Roche-sur-Yon - 183 km #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/39jV36JH0D link
Etape 3 / Stage 3 : Cholet > Cholet - 35 km #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/jZkZKzu2kN link
Etape 4 / Stage 4 : La Baule > Sarzeau - 192 km #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/fwd4s7Zp4L link
Un parfum de Classique ardennaise en Bretagne / An Ardennes classic in Brittany #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/LyAuIWy4SM link
Etape 6 / Stage 6 : Brest > Mûr-de-Bretagne - 181 km #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/NJ7wV3poue link
Etape 7 / Stage 7 : Fougères > Chartres - 231 km #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/moZN4rad6R link
Etape 8 / Stage 8 : Dreux > Amiens - 181 km #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/JiMwszKpXj link
Etape 9 / Stage 9 : Arras > Roubaix - 154 km link
◼️◼️ 15 secteurs pour 21,7 km de pavés / 15 cobbled sectors for 21.7km of cobbles ◼️◼️ pic.twitter.com/JtJObcjvyy
Croix Fry + Glières + Romme + Colombière = ⚡️ #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/i4EcPNdcfs link
Pas de repos dans cette courte étape alpestre ! ⚡️ / No time to relax in this short Alpine stage! ⚡️ #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/0VfJGofTq6 link
Madeleine + Croix de Fer + Alpe d'Huez = 5 000 m D+ #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/oMEPeA74j1 link
Etape 13 / Stage 13 : Bourg d'Oisans > Valence - 169 km #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/iKLCjw6jvw link
Etape 14 / Stage 14 : Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux > Mende - 187 km #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/ViPoHASh7z link
Etape 15 / Stage 15 : Millau > Carcassonne - 181 km #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/see865wel5 link
Portet-d'Aspet, Menté et Portillon, un final intense ! / Portet-d'Aspet, Menté and Portillon a tough finish #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/wVomWefQFf link
⚠️65 KM⚠️ Une étape très courte & intense se terminant au Col de Portet ! / A short but intense stage finishing in the Col de Portet! pic.twitter.com/kVujJZteh0 link
Etape 18 / Stage 18 : Trie-sur-Baïse > Pau - 172 km #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/uQ5kpkoW5d link
⚠️ 4700 m de dénivelé / D+: 4700m ⚠️ #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/Z3Vou9ZjI9 link
Un contre-la-montre décisif au Pays basque / A key time trial in the Basque Country…the day before Paris #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/mpcx702iyU link
Etape 21 / Stage 21 : Houilles > Paris Champs-Elysées - 115 km #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/0sOPuAap59 link
