Tweede keer, goeie keer: Van Aert kan nu wél zonder brokken champagne ontkurken SVL

05 september 2020

11u17 0 Tour de France Nog een voordeel aan de nieuwe ritzege van Wout van Aert gisteren: hij kreeg een herkansing met de champagnefles. Na zijn overwinning van woensdag “vermoordde hij bijna iemand” bij het ontkurken van de fles bubbels. Dit keer verliep alles vlekkeloos.

Bij een knalprestatie hoort champagne, zo wil de traditie bij Jumbo-Visma. Woensdag toonde Van Aert dat hij toch niet van alle markten thuis is. Bij het ontkurken van de champagnefles schoot de kurk richting de hoofden van enkele ploegmaats. Gelukkig kwam iedereen er zonder kleerscheuren vanaf. “Sorry dat ik bijna iemand vermoordde”, grapte Van Aert toen. Hij heeft de afgelopen dagen duidelijk een goede cursus gevolgd, want gisteren ontkurkte hij de fles bubbels zonder moeite.

Van Aert bedankte ook iedereen binnen zijn team voor de nieuwe triomf. “Het was opnieuw een perfecte dag. Het was heel zwaar, maar we hebben opnieuw al onze doelen bereikt en daar ben ik super trots op", glunderde hij.

Bekijk hier hoe Van Aert zonder problemen de fles ontkurkt:

