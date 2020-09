Sportieve baas Jumbo-Visma uit de Tour gezet wegens beledigen UCI-official, ook Van Aert beboet

Jury report of stage 18 #TdF2020:



Merijn Zeeman (DS TJV) excluded from the the race and a 2000CHF fine for assault, intimidation, insults or threats against a UCI member after stage 17.



Madouas, Erviti, Hirt and Rolland get 200CHF fine for sticky bottle. Same for their DS's

La Flamme Rouge(@ laflammerouge16)