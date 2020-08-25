Sportdirecteur Jumbo-Visma neemt twijfels weg: “Roglic zal in topvorm naar de Tour gaan” Marc Ghyselinck

25 augustus 2020

12u21 8 Tour de France Primoz Roglic zal in topvorm naar de Tour gaan. Dat zegt sportdirecteur Merijn Zeeman van Jumbo-Visma, het team van Roglic. “Het gaat prima met hem. Hij heeft geen last meer van zijn valpartij in het Critérium du Dauphiné.”

Roglic traint met zijn ploegmaats in de Franse Alpen. Vandaag staat de verkenning van de zeventiende Touretappe (Grenoble-Méribel), met de beklimming van de Col de Loze, op het programma.

Maandagavond maakte Lora Klinc, de vriendin van Primoz Roglic, zich bij de voorstelling van haar boek Kilometer Zero in Ljubljana, zorgen over de fysieke paraatheid van Roglic. Ze vroeg zich openlijk af of Roglic de start van de Tour wel haalt.

Die vrees is onterecht, zegt Merijn Zeeman. “Lora was vorige week maandag en dinsdag nog bij Primoz en toen was hij nog niet helemaal de oude. Zodra het trainen weer serieus werd, heeft hij alles meegedaan. Dankzij goed werk van onze medische staf kan Roglic volop trainen. Vandaag doet hij ook de beklimming van de Col de Loze. Dat zegt genoeg.”

Wie grijpt volgens jou de zege in de Tour de France? Doe mee aan het online wielerspel Goudentour.be. Stel jouw wielerploeg samen, kies je favoriete renners en maak kans op geweldige dagprijzen.