Serge Pauwels na operatie vanop zijn ziekenbed: "Ik zal sterker terugkeren"

Thank you for all your messages of support. Surgery on my elbow went well, thanks to @drrogervanriet of @orthoca. Also thank you to my @TeamDiData for taking care of me. Now it’s time to reset, to enjoy some time with my family and I will come back stronger. #BicyclesChangeLives pic.twitter.com/cx0InnoIQb

Serge Pauwels(@ sergepauwels)