Na deze stevige val verlaat Tony Martin de Tour (en dat daags voor Roubaix-rit)

The Images of the crash of @tonymartin85 - filmed from inside the peloton. It doesn’t look good. Take your time to recover, Tony !#TeamKatushaAlpecin #raceasafamily - compression fracture of the spine (first vertebra of the lumbar spine (L1)) pic.twitter.com/HQETquxTQx

Team KATUSHA ALPECIN(@ katushacycling)