Het beste van Wiggins op de moto: “Die ploegleider lijkt op Jabba the Hutt” en “Hey man, I love you” DMM

08 juli 2019

21u51

Bron: Eurosport/Instagram 1 Tour de France Bradley Wiggins is in de Tour en dat heeft het peloton geweten. De voormalige Tourwinnaar volgde de wedstrijd vandaag opnieuw vanop de moto en dat leverde enkele heerlijke momenten op.

Hij zit nooit om een grap of felle uitspraak verlegen en - nog belangrijker - hij kent zijn pappenheimers. Bradley Wiggins is de gedroomde ‘pundit’ voor Eurosport in de eerste dagen van de Tour. De Brit volgde de drie eerste ritten vooral vanop de moto. Renaat Schotte-gewijs kwam hij de voorbije dagen in de rechtstreekse uitzending tussen met gevatte tussenkomsten. Dat het niet altijd even serieus was, moesten de kijkers er maar bijnemen.

Wiggins zelf postte vandaag een compilatie met zijn beste momenten op Instagram. Daarin passeert hij onder meer de volgwagen van Wanty-Gobert. Bij het zien van ploegleider Hilaire Van der Schueren de geweldige vergelijking: “This guy looks like Jabba the Hutt driving the Wanty-car.”

Ook Maxime Bouet moest het ontgelden. “Hey, man. I love you. Como estas? Dat is Spaans, maar deze renner spreekt Frans. Dit is Maxime Bouet. Lieveling van de Fransen", corrigeerde Wiggins snel. Bijzonder geestig voor wie het kan smaken. Wiggins verdwijnt nu even uit de Tour. Zijn rol bij Eurosport wordt overgenomen door Juan Antonio Flecha en Alberto Contador.