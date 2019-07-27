Colombiaanse commentator lyrisch, in thuishaven Bernal barst groot feest los na eerste Tour-triomf
Tour de France Colombia dat voor het eerst de Tour de France wint. Uiteraard levert dat taferelen van uitzinnige vreugde op. Vandaag kwamen heel wat Colombianen samen om Egan Bernal naar de eindzege in de belangrijkste rittenkoers op aarde te schreeuwen. Toen dat lukte, barstte een groot feest los. Zeker in Zipaquirá, de thuishaven van Bernal.
Zipaquira has mad love for hometown boy Egan Bernal, who’s one ceremonial ride away from being crowned the winner of the Tour de France #TourdeFrancia2019 pic.twitter.com/mypjEPrKoQ link
¡ZIPAQUIRÁ SALTA DE ORGULLO! Así vivieron sus habitantes el triunfo de Egan Bernal. https://t.co/oxlWHbduEe #TDF2019 🇨🇴👏 pic.twitter.com/gRsT1CYo8m link
Alegria desbordada, en medio de cantos y lágrimas, (en Zipaquirá nació Egan Bernal)... Zipaquireños acompañan a la distancia @CaracolRadio @gusgomez1701 pic.twitter.com/RAldHyc5fq link
It has been a huge week at the Tour de France for Colombian cycling fans, and the hard-working voices of Colombian radio have delivered stirring commentary every step of the way. pic.twitter.com/Ij87eUUakB link
Reacties