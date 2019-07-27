Colombiaanse commentator lyrisch, in thuishaven Bernal barst groot feest los na eerste Tour-triomf

    • GVS/DMM
REUTERS
Tour de France Colombia dat voor het eerst de Tour de France wint. Uiteraard levert dat taferelen van uitzinnige vreugde op. Vandaag kwamen heel wat Colombianen samen om Egan Bernal naar de eindzege in de belangrijkste rittenkoers op aarde te schreeuwen. Toen dat lukte, barstte een groot feest los. Zeker in Zipaquirá, de thuishaven van Bernal. 
AP
REUTERS
REUTERS
REUTERS
AP
REUTERS
REUTERS
REUTERS
REUTERS
REUTERS
REUTERS
Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Alle reacties worden voor publicatie gelezen -en goed- of afgekeurd- door het moderatie-team van HLN. Elke reactie moet voldoen aan deze gedragsregels.
Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie.

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Video

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

In de buurt

Lees meer Populair in de buurt

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

WOON.

Lees meer WOON.