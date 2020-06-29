Thibau Nys behaalt diploma: “En plots is hij afgestudeerd. Trotse papa” XC

29 juni 2020

22u29 0 Wielrennen Thibau Nys is afgestudeerd. De 17-jarige zoon van Sven behaalde zijn diploma in de richting LO en Sport. “Trotse papa.”

Dat Thibau Nys niet graag tussen zijn schoolboeken zat, kwam meermaals aan bod in de documentairereeks DNA Nys. Maar de wereldkampioen veldrijden bij de junioren heeft nu wel zijn diploma op zak. Nys junior studeerde af in de richting LO en Sport. En daar was vader Sven heel tevreden mee. “Plots is hij afgestudeerd. Trotse papa”, schreef hij op Instagram.

Thibau Nys toonde vorige week dat hij niet heeft stilgezeten tijdens de coronacrisis. De 17-jarige zoon van Sven was met overwicht de beste in de Slag om Balenberg. In die unieke driekamp voor veldrijders versloeg Nys niet de minsten: Mathieu van der Poel, Laurens Sweeck, Toon Aerts en Eli Iserbyt beten hun tanden stuk op de juniorenwereldkampioen in het veld.

De crossers waagden zich aan drie proeven: een technisch parcours, een speciale zandbak waarin zo hoog mogelijk geklommen moest worden en een afsluitende tijdrit op het parcours van de GP Sven Nys. Thibau Nys imponeerde op ‘eigen’ terrein, won alle proeven en haalde het daardoor afgetekend. Voor Van der Poel en Sweeck.

